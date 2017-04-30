Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) to Announce $2.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Becton Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.09.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) traded up 2.42% on Thursday, reaching $186.97. 3,770,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $157.60 and a one year high of $187.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average is $175.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Sherman sold 31,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,664,149.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,361.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $101,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 62.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

