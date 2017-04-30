Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $2.12. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.02. The firm earned $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 50.56% and a return on equity of 10.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.84. The company had a trading volume of 706,256 shares. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $158.32 and a 52-week high of $192.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.81%.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $183,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $648,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

