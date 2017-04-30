Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. 1,965,871 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.76. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $813,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $545,683.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,566.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 379,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,433,000 after buying an additional 79,574 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $20,503,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

