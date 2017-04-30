YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.10

News stories about YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YRC Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of -0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) opened at 10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 3.33. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. YRC Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, Director William Robert Davidson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $49,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,100.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $418,573. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

