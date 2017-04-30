York Water Co (YORW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned York Water an industry rank of 213 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) traded down 2.72% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 31,510 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.14 million, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. York Water has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company earned $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that York Water will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

WARNING: “York Water Co (YORW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/york-water-co-yorw-receives-average-rating-of-strong-sell-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 17.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 184,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 27,811 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of York Water by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility in the United States. The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned and operated three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.