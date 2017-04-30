Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (YGE)

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:YGE) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yingli Green Energy Holding Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Yingli Green Energy Holding Co’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (NYSE:YGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $3.05. The firm earned $294 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (NYSE:YGE) opened at 2.66 on Friday. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The stock’s market cap is $48.35 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yingli Green Energy Holding Co stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:YGE) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,389 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a solar panel manufacturer. The Company’s manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. The Company’s end products include photovoltaic (PV) modules and PV systems of different sizes and power outputs.

