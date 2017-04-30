Yara International ASA (YARIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) traded down 1.04% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 3,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.43. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a provider of nitrogen fertilizers and industrial applications. The Company offers a range of nitrogen and specialty chemicals along with carbon dioxide (CO2), dry ice and civil explosives solutions. The Company operates through three operating segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial and Production.

