Yadkin Financial Corp (YDKN) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yadkin Financial Corp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) opened at 34.48 on Friday. Yadkin Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

In other Yadkin Financial Corp news, Director J Adam Abram sold 141,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,838,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry Z. Dodson sold 15,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $523,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,786.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,954,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Yadkin Financial Corp Company Profile

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas.

