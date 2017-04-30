Xylem Inc (XYL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. Xylem has set its FY17 guidance at $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.62 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) opened at 51.41 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.21.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $39,688.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,779.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

