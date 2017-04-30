Xylem Inc (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. Xylem has set its FY17 guidance at $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.62 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) opened at 51.41 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.21.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Gabelli lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $39,688.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,877 shares in the company, valued at $914,779.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

