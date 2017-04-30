Media headlines about XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XCel Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) opened at 2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/xcel-brands-xelb-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-33.html.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc is a brand development and media company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.