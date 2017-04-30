Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have $119.59 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.80 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts, Limited from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 1.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,802 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $127.20.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The company earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In related news, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $7,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 354,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,095,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,915,262.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $65,886,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 22.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 110,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 30.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 222,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 372,804 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 103,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

