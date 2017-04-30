Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Saturday. They currently have a $122.50 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.14 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Aegis raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.80 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 1.20% during trading on Friday, hitting $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,802 shares. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,493 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 364% compared to the typical volume of 1,615 call options.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The business earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-rating-reiterated-by-wells-fargo-co.html.

In other news, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $7,455,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 354,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,095,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $2,007,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,323 shares in the company, valued at $21,915,262.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,549 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 2.5% in the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.