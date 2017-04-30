Wsfs Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,283,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,013,903,000 after buying an additional 2,122,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,148,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,558,951,000 after buying an additional 3,579,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 18,485,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,716,534,000 after buying an additional 422,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,183,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,217,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,482,000 after buying an additional 162,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Vetr cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.
