Wsfs Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,283,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,013,903,000 after buying an additional 2,122,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,148,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,558,951,000 after buying an additional 3,579,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 18,485,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,716,534,000 after buying an additional 422,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,183,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,217,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,482,000 after buying an additional 162,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wsfs Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/wsfs-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Vetr cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.