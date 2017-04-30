Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WS Atkins PLC (ATK)

WS Atkins PLC (LON:ATK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($27.49) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ATK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.27) target price on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on WS Atkins PLC from GBX 1,634 ($20.89) to GBX 1,572 ($20.10) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) target price on shares of WS Atkins PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,743.75 ($22.29).

WS Atkins PLC (LON:ATK) traded up 1.9468% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2102.2600. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,769 shares. WS Atkins PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,191.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,148.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,770.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,556.12. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.04 billion.

About WS Atkins PLC

WS Atkins plc is engaged in providing design, engineering and project management consultancy services. The Company operates through five segments: UK and Europe, North America, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Energy. In the UK and Europe segment, the Company’s focus is on planning, designing and enabling its clients’ capital programs and projects in and around infrastructure and transportation, as well as providing engineering consultancy services to other markets.

