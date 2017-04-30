Workday (WDAY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Workday (NYSE:WDAY) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Workday earned a news impact score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 87.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $17.74 billion. Workday has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $93.35.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.19 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post $0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie set a $56.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $293,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Peek sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $1,894,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 816,519 shares of company stock worth $67,551,281. Company insiders own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

