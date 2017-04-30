WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WisdomTree Investments earned a daily sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup Inc raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 price objective on WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,586 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 97,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $895,454.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/wisdomtree-investments-wetf-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-12-updated.html.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.