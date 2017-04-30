Winpak Ltd. (WPK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42.

Shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) traded up 5.14% on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,537 shares. Winpak has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPK shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Winpak from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Winpak from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company’s products are used for packaging of perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications. It operates through six segments: modified atmosphere packaging, specialty films, rigid containers, lidding, biaxially oriented nylon and packaging machinery.

