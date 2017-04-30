Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2017 earnings estimates for Sharps Compliance Corp. in a report released on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance Corp.’s FY2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/william-blair-weighs-in-on-sharps-compliance-corp-s-fy2017-earnings-smed.html.

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) opened at 4.30 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company’s market capitalization is $68.74 million.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company earned $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Sharps Compliance Corp. had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 852,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 96,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 57,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Sharps Compliance Corp. is a provider of waste management services, including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. The Company’s solutions include Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Shipback Systems and Other Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.