Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Whole Foods Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Whole Foods Market posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Foods Market will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whole Foods Market.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Whole Foods Market had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.81%. Whole Foods Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $27.00 target price on Whole Foods Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $28.00 target price on Whole Foods Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) traded down 0.47% on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,159 shares. Whole Foods Market has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Whole Foods Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

In other Whole Foods Market news, insider Christina Minardi sold 2,061 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $60,387.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Bashaw sold 2,614 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $77,269.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $796,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 5.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 368,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 51.5% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 223,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 76,024 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 4,021.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 43,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Whole Foods Market by 750.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

