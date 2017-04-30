Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.54. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum Corp shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 10,971,923 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $16.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Vetr raised Whiting Petroleum Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp by 33.9% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,740,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 693,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp by 590.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp during the third quarter valued at about $8,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,888,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,963,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.01 billion.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company earned $371.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.28 million. Whiting Petroleum Corp had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 106.77%. Whiting Petroleum Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post ($0.65) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

