Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the highest is $3.67. Whirlpool reported earnings of $3.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $15.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.85 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.43.
In related news, Chairman Jeff M. Fettig sold 120,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $21,745,312.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.61, for a total value of $107,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,921 shares of company stock worth $23,378,785 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,551,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,512,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,719,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,995,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,174,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,687,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,869,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.68. 970,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $145.91 and a 12 month high of $194.10. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.
