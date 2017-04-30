WH Smith Plc (SMWH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMWH. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of WH Smith Plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Haitong Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.48) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.01) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,870 ($23.91) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.65) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,813.73 ($23.19).

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) traded down 0.8408% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1769.6227. 342,754 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,775.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,611.76. WH Smith Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,174.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,963.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.96 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

WH Smith Plc Company Profile

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer.

