Weyerhaeuser (WY) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weyerhaeuser earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) traded down 2.31% on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,756,499 shares. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

WARNING: “Weyerhaeuser (WY) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/weyerhaeuser-wy-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-25-updated.html.

In related news, insider Rhonda D. Hunter sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $67,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $44,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,272 shares of company stock worth $8,492,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.