Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Weyco Group an industry rank of 164 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Weyco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Weyco Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyco Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyco Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyco Group by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Weyco Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/weyco-group-inc-weys-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) traded up 0.04% on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,248 shares. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Weyco Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business earned $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Weyco Group will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe (Florsheim Europe).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyco Group (WEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.