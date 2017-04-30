WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) opened at 22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. WestJet Airlines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of WestJet Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.50 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.42.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

