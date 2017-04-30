Western Refining Logistics LP (WNRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE:WNRL) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE:WNRL) opened at 25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Western Refining Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Refining Logistics’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Western Refining Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WNRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Western Refining Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Refining Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Refining Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Western Refining Logistics

Western Refining Logistics, LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics and related assets and businesses to include terminals, storage tanks, pipelines and other logistics assets related to the terminaling, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined products. The Company’s segments include logistics and wholesale.

