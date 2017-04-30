Western Refining Logistics LP (WNRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE:WNRL) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Western Refining Logistics’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Western Refining Logistics has a payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Western Refining Logistics to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Western Refining Logistics (NYSE:WNRL) opened at 25.40 on Friday. Western Refining Logistics has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $26.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.83.

WNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Refining Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Refining Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Western Refining Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Western Refining Logistics Company Profile

Western Refining Logistics, LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics and related assets and businesses to include terminals, storage tanks, pipelines and other logistics assets related to the terminaling, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined products. The Company’s segments include logistics and wholesale.

