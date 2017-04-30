Western Refining Logistics LP (WNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $604.1 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE:WNRL) to announce $604.1 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western Refining Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.96 million and the highest is $627.23 million. Western Refining Logistics reported sales of $468.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Refining Logistics will report full year sales of $604.1 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Refining Logistics.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Refining Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Refining Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Refining Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Refining Logistics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Refining Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 353,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Refining Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Refining Logistics by 81.9% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 432,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Refining Logistics by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after buying an additional 541,821 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Refining Logistics (NYSE:WNRL) traded up 0.40% during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 175,106 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.83. Western Refining Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $26.38.

About Western Refining Logistics

Western Refining Logistics, LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics and related assets and businesses to include terminals, storage tanks, pipelines and other logistics assets related to the terminaling, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined products. The Company’s segments include logistics and wholesale.

