Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE:WNRL) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Western Refining Logistics’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Western Refining Logistics has a payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Western Refining Logistics to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Shares of Western Refining Logistics (NYSE:WNRL) opened at 25.40 on Friday. Western Refining Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Western Refining Logistics LP (WNRL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/western-refining-logistics-lp-wnrl-announces-dividend-increase-0-45-per-share.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Western Refining Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Refining Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Refining Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Western Refining Logistics Company Profile

Western Refining Logistics, LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics and related assets and businesses to include terminals, storage tanks, pipelines and other logistics assets related to the terminaling, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined products. The Company’s segments include logistics and wholesale.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Refining Logistics LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Refining Logistics LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.