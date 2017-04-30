Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) Stock Price

Press coverage about Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Equity Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGP. Macquarie began coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Western Gas Equity Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) traded up 3.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,386 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.79 million. Western Gas Equity Partners had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity Partners will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4913 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Western Gas Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 183.17%.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil.

