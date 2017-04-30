Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Wunderlich lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) traded down 1.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 323,114 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $441.41 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business earned $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp’s payout ratio is currently -688.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/western-asset-mortgage-capital-corp-wmc-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In related news, insider Jennifer Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 125,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 889,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 81,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 117,560.9% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of real estate-related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio includes Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including Mortgage pass-through certificates, Agency derivatives, Agency Interest-Only Strips and Agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); Non-Agency RMBS, and Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), Non-Agency CMBS, Non United States CMBS and asset-backed securities (ABS), as well as Residential and Commercial Whole-Loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.