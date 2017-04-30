Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wesco Aircraft Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) opened at 12.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.93. Wesco Aircraft Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business earned $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.57 million. Wesco Aircraft Holdings had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft Holdings will post $1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other Wesco Aircraft Holdings news, COO Alex Murray bought 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,634.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,447.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

