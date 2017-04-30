WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm earned $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.82 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) traded down 2.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 88,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.88. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/wesbanco-inc-wsbc-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday-updated.html.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Dugan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $325,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,436.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Knutson purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $130,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,138.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WesBanco by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in WesBanco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 21,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in WesBanco by 2.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 17.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $42.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.