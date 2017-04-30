Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) has been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund earned a news sentiment score of -0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) opened at 13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1051 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk. The Fund’s portfolio includes agency securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks, corporate bonds and notes, foreign corporate bonds and notes, foreign government bonds, loans, municipal obligations, non-agency mortgage-backed securities and short-term investments.

