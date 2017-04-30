American International Group Inc (AIG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr raised American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,599 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.66 billion. American International Group has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $67.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $3.90. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/wells-fargo-co-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-american-international-group-inc-aig-updated.html.

In other news, insider Philip Fasano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $381,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.