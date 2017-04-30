Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm earned $292.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) opened at 94.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4,080.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Bobby Berman sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $741,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,074,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

