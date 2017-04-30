Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Cut by Analyst

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.74.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,281 shares. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,970,000 after buying an additional 1,615,765 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at $47,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,432,000 after buying an additional 592,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at $40,405,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at $40,038,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

