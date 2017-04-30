Zacks: WD-40 Company (WDFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $113.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.93 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WD-40 Company an industry rank of 37 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of WD-40 Company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in WD-40 Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in WD-40 Company during the third quarter worth $616,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 Company by 192.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in WD-40 Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) traded down 0.90% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 66,304 shares. WD-40 Company has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.62.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. WD-40 Company had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. WD-40 Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

