Watsco Inc to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) opened at 138.80 on Friday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $127.66 and a 12-month high of $159.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.40. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $872.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,058,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,149,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, major shareholder Technologies Corp /De/ United sold 4,235,685 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $595,876,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.00%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

