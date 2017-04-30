$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.57 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.12 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

In related news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $598,599.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Trevathan, Jr. sold 49,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $3,603,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 361,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,429,784.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,224 shares of company stock worth $7,310,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $310,122,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,743,000 after buying an additional 954,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,153,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,981,000 after buying an additional 935,237 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 593.5% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 1,050,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after buying an additional 899,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,000.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 782,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,515,000 after buying an additional 711,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) opened at 72.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

