Waste Connections (WCN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Waste Connections earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) opened at 92.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.26. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $93.81.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post $3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/waste-connections-wcn-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-17-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 9,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $781,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,575 shares in the company, valued at $25,395,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Hall sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $140,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,472.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.