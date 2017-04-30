Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Held by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 97.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,188,000 after buying an additional 1,240,585 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 46.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 313,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 76,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 44,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 58.2% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,210,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,883,000 after buying an additional 813,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 53.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. Wells Fargo & Co also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 28,576 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average daily volume of 13,771 put options.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/wall-street-access-asset-management-llc-has-377000-position-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc-updated.html.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.