Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 6,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $75.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $129.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $211,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,752,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,667,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $264,012,022.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,408,072.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock worth $1,110,035,611. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

