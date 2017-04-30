Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.76 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) opened at 17.99 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on WDR. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

