W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. W W Grainger updated its FY17 guidance to $10.00-11.30 EPS.

Shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) traded down 0.24% on Friday, hitting $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,303 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.82. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $262.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In other W W Grainger news, Chairman James T. Ryan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $598,077.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,373,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 31,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.06, for a total transaction of $7,767,185.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,940 shares of company stock worth $8,712,647. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth $183,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Saturday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W W Grainger from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.11.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

