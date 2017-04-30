W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) has been trending positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W.P. Carey Inc. REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) traded down 1.39% on Friday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 369,054 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $72.89.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business earned $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.52%.

In related news, insider Mark M. Goldberg sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,141,346.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,193.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

