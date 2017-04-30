Sula Iron and Gold PLC (SULA) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from VSA Capital

VSA Capital restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Sula Iron and Gold PLC (LON:SULA) in a research report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) target price on the stock.

Shares of Sula Iron and Gold PLC (LON:SULA) traded up 17.172% on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.575. The company had a trading volume of 26,013,087 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.19 million. Sula Iron and Gold PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.09 and a 12 month high of GBX 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.32.

Sula Iron and Gold PLC Company Profile

Sula Iron & Gold plc is a holding company. The Company is primarily involved in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Sierra Leone. It is exploring for iron, gold and coltan on its Ferensola exploration license area in the Sula-Kangari Greenstone Belt in the Northern Province of Sierra Leone.

