Visa Inc (V) Position Maintained by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,748,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,456,063,000 after buying an additional 2,111,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,126,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,228,182,000 after buying an additional 239,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 27,427,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,268,257,000 after buying an additional 967,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,803,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,002,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,092,500,000 after buying an additional 531,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 91.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Visa Inc (V) Position Maintained by Acropolis Investment Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/visa-inc-v-position-maintained-by-acropolis-investment-management-llc.html.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Visa from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.