Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc (V)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 12,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanford Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,888,471 shares. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $96.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 31,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,874,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

